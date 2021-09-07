Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 7 2021 10:34am
06:08

BCTF back-to-school concerns

BCTF President Teri Mooring talks with Jennifer Palma about the things that teachers think still need to be addressed on the COVID-19 safety front, as student return to classes.

