Global News Morning Halifax
September 7 2021 6:20am
05:51

Happy Kids Nutrition Academy

We’re joined by Erin Madden with Happy Kids Nutrition Academy to learn more about how the she’s using virtual learning to teach kids about a healthier lifestyle.

Video Home