Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 6 2021 8:53pm
02:28

Uvic campus party raises questions about safety

A huge party at the University of Victoria is raising questions about a lack of COVID-19 restrictions, as students head back to school. Saanich police say as many as 1,000 people crowded together at the party. Jordan Armstrong reports.

Advertisement

Video Home