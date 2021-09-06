Global News Hour at 6 BC September 6 2021 8:53pm 02:28 Uvic campus party raises questions about safety A huge party at the University of Victoria is raising questions about a lack of COVID-19 restrictions, as students head back to school. Saanich police say as many as 1,000 people crowded together at the party. Jordan Armstrong reports. Videos show about 1,000 UVic students partying despite COVID-19 health risk REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8170996/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8170996/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?