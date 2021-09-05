Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 5 2021 9:11pm
02:06

What we know about B.C.’s incoming vaccine passport plan

B.C’s vaccine passport is just over a week away from implementation and on Tuesday, the province will roll out details on how the vaccine card will work. Emad Agahi reports.

