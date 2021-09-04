Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 4 2021 10:15pm
02:10

Unprecedented move-in day for students at UBC

Saturday was move-in day for thousands of students at UBC and this year, the normal stress and milestones of campus life are compounded by the provincial mandates aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Emad Agahi reports.

