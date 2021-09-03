Menu

Canada
September 3 2021 8:27pm
02:31

‘Everything’s gone’: Westside Road evacuees return to properties

Fred Bednar returned to his property on Friday in the Killiney Beach area to find his home completely destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

