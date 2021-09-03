Canada September 3 2021 3:37pm 02:21 Local educators prepare for back-to-school virtually and in-person Local school boards and teaching staff are continuing to prepare for classes that are set to begin September 7, 2021. They are looking to ensure a safe and smooth transition. Kingston-area educators prepare for virtual and in-person classes starting next week REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8166139/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8166139/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?