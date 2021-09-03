AHS postpones up to 60% of scheduled surgeries due to COVID-19 surge in Alberta

Alberta Health Services is postponing scheduled surgeries and non-urgent procedures across the entire province, CEO Dr. Verna Yiu announced on Friday. She said in the North Zone, surgical postponements of up to 60 per cent are expected next week, while in Edmonton Zone it will increase to up to 50 per cent and non-urgent pediatric procedures will be reduced in order to support adult critical care. Central Zone will be postponing up to 40 per cent of endoscopies and up to 30 per cent of surgeries, while Calgary Zone and South Zone are postponing up to 30 per cent of surgeries, endoscopy and outpatient visits.