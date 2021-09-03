Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
September 3 2021 12:04pm
01:43

Jump in vaccine bookings in Ontario after passport announcement

Just one day after the Ford government announced a vaccine certificate program for Ontario, there’s already an increase in appointments booked to get the shot. Brittany Rosen has more.

