Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 3 2021 11:58am
04:40

Parents looking for reassurance as B.C. kids head back to school

Vancouver School District PAC Chair Gord Lau talks about the back to school concerns of some parents, given rising COVID case numbers.

Advertisement

Video Home