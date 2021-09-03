Global News Morning BC September 3 2021 11:58am 04:40 Parents looking for reassurance as B.C. kids head back to school Vancouver School District PAC Chair Gord Lau talks about the back to school concerns of some parents, given rising COVID case numbers. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8165334/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8165334/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?