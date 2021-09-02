Global News Morning Edmonton September 2 2021 11:03am 04:33 Your Mental Health: Kids and back to school amid COVID-19 Sharon Ling with the CASA Child Adolescent and Family Mental Health centre says that the last few years of COVID-19 could lead to additional anxieties in your kids and gives some tips for parents. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8161739/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8161739/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?