Global News Morning Edmonton
September 2 2021 10:54am
04:17

Edmonton restaurants seeing increase in reservation no-shows: Tomato editor Mary Bailey

Editor of The Tomato magazine Mary Bailey says that some Edmonton restaurants are seeing an increase in no-show reservations as the COVID-19 pandemic’s 4th wave continues in Alberta.

