Global News Morning Montreal
September 2 2021 9:16am
03:44

Fall harvest at Quinn Farms

Quinn farms is a popular destination for class trips and family outings. Co-owner Phil Quinn joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer to talk about the fall harvest season and upcoming activities a the farm.

