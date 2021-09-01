Education September 1 2021 11:10am 04:01 Red River College students return to campus “I think students that are on campus are ready to be there.” With orientation in full swing at Red River College, RRC’s Students Association president talks about mental health supports and how students are staying connected on or off campus. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158395/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158395/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?