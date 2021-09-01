Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Morning Show
September 1 2021 10:36am
11:01

Simu Liu: Marvel’s Canadian superstar talks ‘Shang-Chi’

Actor Simu Liu stars in the hotly anticipated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He shares his excitement for the first Asian-fronted Marvel movie and what it means for the Asian community.

Advertisement

Video Home