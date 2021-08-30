Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 30 2021 8:47pm
02:04

New wildfire near Penticton causing concern

More evidence that the 2021 wildfire season isn’t over yet in B.C.: a new fire near Penticton is causing growing concern. Aaron McArthur reports.

Advertisement

Video Home