Global News at 11 Weekend BC
August 30 2021 12:45pm
00:37

Skaha Creek wildfire balloons in size

The Skaha Creek wildfire, burning southwest of Penticton, B.C., ballooned in size on Sunday evening, cresting the ridge and marching towards a luxury housing development.

