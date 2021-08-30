Global News Morning Saskatoon August 30 2021 10:33am 04:35 Sask. journalist working to help interpreter evacuate Afghanistan Saskatchewan journalist Kevin Weedmark says his interpreter saved his life in Afghanistan in 2004. Now, he tells Global News Morning he’s doing all he can to help his interpreter leave the country REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8151709/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8151709/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?