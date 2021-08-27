Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 27 2021 10:59am
04:45

B.C. First Nation offers cash incentive to full vaccinated members

Matsqui First Nation Councillor Brenda Morgan discusses her government’s decision to offer fully vaccinated members $1000 as a vaccine incentive.

Advertisement

Video Home