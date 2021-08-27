Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
August 27 2021 11:11am
03:04

Fears for family stranded in Afghanistan

“They want to get out. They want to do whatever they can to get back to the city….”
Winnipegger Bashir Faqiri talks about his family who is stranded in Afghanistan, and a peaceful rally being held Saturday at the Manitoba Legislature.

Advertisement

Video Home