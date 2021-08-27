Canada August 27 2021 11:11am 03:04 Fears for family stranded in Afghanistan “They want to get out. They want to do whatever they can to get back to the city….” Winnipegger Bashir Faqiri talks about his family who is stranded in Afghanistan, and a peaceful rally being held Saturday at the Manitoba Legislature. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146129/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8146129/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?