Global News Morning BC
August 27 2021 10:24am
05:34

The uncertain future of Afghan women and girls

Murwarid Ziayee of Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan discusses the changes already in motion for women and girls as the Taliban solidifies control of the country.

