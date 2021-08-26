Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 26 2021 9:14pm
01:59

Alberta leads the nation in active COVID-19 cases

The province might have declared that the worst of the pandemic was over — at the start of summer — but cases continue to surge. As Tom Vernon explains, experts say Alberta’s fourth wave of COVID-19 mirrors the beginnings of previous two spikes.

