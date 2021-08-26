Menu

Canada
August 26 2021 5:07pm
Former co-worker appealing to the Canadian government to help Afghan family escape

A former co-worker of an Afghan man who did auto repair work for the Canadian embassy in Kabul is appealing to the Canadian government to help the family escape. Jesse Thomas has more.

