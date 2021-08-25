Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 25 2021 10:07pm
03:06

One dead in North Vancouver building collapse

One person is dead and another injured following the collapse of a building under demolition in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood. Emad Agahi reports.

