Global News Morning Edmonton
August 24 2021 10:38am
04:54

Young Edmonton woman will represent Canada at international entrepreneur competition

Ghalia Aamer, the young founder of the company TalkMaze, will represent Canada at the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA).

