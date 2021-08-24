Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 24 2021 9:54am
04:20

Want to eat out? You’ll soon need to show proof of vaccination

As B.C. moves to implement a COVID-19 vaccine passport, Ian Tostenson with the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Industry discusses the potential impact on restaurants.

Advertisement

Video Home