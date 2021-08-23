Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 23 2021 9:12pm 02:04 Edmonton sports fan waiting for COVID-19 rules With CFL and NHL teams across the country revealing their COVID-19 safety protocols for fans, neither the Edmonton Oilers nor the Oil Kings have shared their stances. Sarah Ryan spoke to fans about their thoughts on the controversial issue. Edmonton sports fans anxiously await COVID-19 rules to attend games REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135774/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135774/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?