Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 23 2021 9:12pm
02:04

Edmonton sports fan waiting for COVID-19 rules

With CFL and NHL teams across the country revealing their COVID-19 safety protocols for fans, neither the Edmonton Oilers nor the Oil Kings have shared their stances. Sarah Ryan spoke to fans about their thoughts on the controversial issue.

