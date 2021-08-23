Global News Morning Toronto August 23 2021 9:34am 05:43 Decision Canada: Highlights from week 1 on the campaign trail Global’s chief political correspondent David Akin provides updates on issues that will be pivotal in the election race and who is leading the polls at the end of week 1. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8133602/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8133602/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?