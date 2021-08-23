Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 23 2021 9:32am
05:14

Dr. Bogoch weighs in on mandatory vaccines & booster shots

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch talks about the importance of mandating vaccines, booster shots and how the Delta variant might affect back-to-school plans.

