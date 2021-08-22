Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 22 2021 3:26pm
01:47

Edmonton businesses hope new licence bylaw will cut down on red tape

Things are about to get easier for people trying to open businesses in Edmonton. Sarah Komadina looks at the red tape that’s been holding new businesses back, and what the city is doing about it.

