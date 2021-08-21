Global News Morning BC August 21 2021 1:08pm 03:48 Back-to-school safety tips Jessica Chilton, with the Ambulance Paramedics of BC, shares advice on what parents and guardians can do to make sure their children’s journey to and from school is as safe as possible. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8131124/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8131124/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?