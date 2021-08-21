Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 21 2021 1:08pm
Back-to-school safety tips

Jessica Chilton, with the Ambulance Paramedics of BC, shares advice on what parents and guardians can do to make sure their children’s journey to and from school is as safe as possible.

