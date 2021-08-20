FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C.

On today’s show, Richard Zussman focuses on the federal election, and where the candidates stand on the big issues. This week the topic is the B.C. wildfires. His guests include: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal candidate for North Vancouver, Paul Manly, Green candidate for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, and Richard Cannings, the NDP candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay. Keith Baldrey also has more on how important the wildfires and climate change issues are to the voters.