Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC1
August 20 2021 8:05pm
17:38

FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C.

On today’s show, Richard Zussman focuses on the federal election, and where the candidates stand on the big issues. This week the topic is the B.C. wildfires. His guests include: Jonathan Wilkinson, Liberal candidate for North Vancouver, Paul Manly, Green candidate for Nanaimo-Ladysmith, and Richard Cannings, the NDP candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay. Keith Baldrey also has more on how important the wildfires and climate change issues are to the voters.

Advertisement

Video Home