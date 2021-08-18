Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 18 2021 10:09pm
02:34

Squire Barnes on 35th anniversary of Bon Jovi’s ‘Slippery When Wet’

Squire Barnes looks back at the recording in Vancouver of the seminal Bon Jovi album “Slippery When Wet” 35 years ago, and the unlikely inspiration for the title.

