Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 18 2021 9:12pm
01:53

Proposed class-action lawsuit over Lytton fire

The fire that destroyed the town of Lytton and killed two people has spawned a proposed class-action lawsuit that alleges the fire was started by a train. Grace Ke reports.

