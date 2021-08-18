Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 18 2021 9:05pm
02:00

COVID-19: B.C. not moving to 3rd booster dose vaccinations

While Ontario and Saskatchewan are putting in new rules to allow some people to get a third ‘booster’ dose of COVID vaccine, B.C. currently has no plan to do the same. Aaron McArthur reports.

