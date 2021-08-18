Global News Hour at 6 BC August 18 2021 9:05pm 02:00 COVID-19: B.C. not moving to 3rd booster dose vaccinations While Ontario and Saskatchewan are putting in new rules to allow some people to get a third ‘booster’ dose of COVID vaccine, B.C. currently has no plan to do the same. Aaron McArthur reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124012/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124012/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?