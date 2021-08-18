Global News Morning Saskatoon August 18 2021 9:52am 03:47 Managing your finances ahead of the school year With school coming up quickly, BDO senior vice president Jasmin Brown gives some tips on Global News Morning for both parents and students to budget ahead of the first class of the year. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8121830/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8121830/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?