Conservative Majority August 18 2021 7:53am 02:05 Nova Scotia election: Progressive Conservatives form majority government The Progressive Conservatives have won a majority government in the 41st Nova Scotia election, ending the Liberals’ eight-year mandate. Global Halifax’s Jesse Thomas reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8121656/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8121656/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?