Global News Morning Toronto
August 17 2021 9:35am
04:15

Top financial concerns for Canadian voters in 2021 federal election

Global News business reporter Anne Gaviola breaks down the financial concerns that are top of the mind for Canadian votes and business owners, and their expectations from federal leaders.

