Global News at 10 Saskatoon August 16 2021 8:28pm 01:41 Homelessness report points to gaps in service Community support officers and housing advocates are seeing more people in need of stable housing in Saskatoon this summer. Saskatoon homelessness report points to gaps in service REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117816/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117816/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?