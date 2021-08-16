Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
August 16 2021 6:51pm
01:47

Chief Mike Sack arrested by conservation officers

Sipeknekatik First Nation has launched its treat fishery, but the day didn’t go as planned. The first nation’s chief, Mike Sack was arrested just as the fishery started. Jesse Thomas has more.

