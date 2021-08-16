Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
August 16 2021 2:05pm
01:25

Mount Law wildfire prompts hundreds to flee their homes Sunday night

It appears there is some structural damage as a result of the Mount Law wildfire that erupted Sunday afternoon near West Kelowna. More details are expected soon.

Advertisement

Video Home