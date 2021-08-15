Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 15 2021 9:54pm
02:21

Taliban takeover reaches Afghanistan capital

There is a frantic scramble to get foreign nationals out of Afghanistan after the Taliban entered the capital of Kabul. Paul Johnson has more on the stunning developments in a historic day overseas.

Advertisement

Video Home