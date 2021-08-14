Menu

Global News at 6 Toronto
August 14 2021 7:56pm
08:36

Global News at 6: August 14, 2021

A major earthquake hits Haiti, causing disaster and destruction. A look at the legal merit of mandating vaccines and COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Ontario. Plus, a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald is toppled during a rally in Hamilton.

