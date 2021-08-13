Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 13 2021 9:45pm
02:09

East Vancouver students learn to grow healthy food

School-age students learn the basics of growing healthy food in an urban environment. Then grow as leaders, learning how to prepare and sell it at pop-up markets. Neetu Garcha reports.

Advertisement

Video Home