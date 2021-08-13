Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
August 13 2021 8:42pm
01:59

Worms inch themselves into Open Farm Days

Did you know worms are older than the dinosaurs? It might be hard to believe one of the first and largest worm farms in Canada popped up in Edmonton just a few years ago. Ciara Yaschuk paid a visit to learn more about these soil-hungry critters.

Advertisement

Video Home