Canada
August 13 2021 8:39pm
02:10

Alberta doctors concerned that COVID-19 protocol extension still not enough

The Alberta government is walking back changes planned to isolating, testing and masking amid a fourth wave of COVID-19. But as Julia Wong reports, doctors say that still may not be enough.

