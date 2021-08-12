Global News Morning BC August 12 2021 11:57am 04:26 Marathoner overcomes a mountain of adversity to compete at Tokyo Olympics Canadian Marathoner Dayna Pidhoresky talks about her experience coming in last at her event at the Tokyo Olympics, and the importance of perseverance. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8106966/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8106966/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?