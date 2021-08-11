Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
August 11 2021 8:14pm
01:38

Lower Saskatoon speed limit to 40 km/h: city report

A City of Saskatoon administrative report recommends city council lower the speed limit in residential neighbourhoods to 40 km/h.

