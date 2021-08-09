Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Desiree Scott
August 9 2021 11:59pm
01:08

Desiree Scott returns home to Winnipeg after gold-medal win

Desiree Scott returned home to Winnipeg and was greeted by cheering fans and friends at the airport after her gold medal with Team Canada women’s soccer at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.