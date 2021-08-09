Desiree Scott August 9 2021 11:59pm 01:08 Desiree Scott returns home to Winnipeg after gold-medal win Desiree Scott returned home to Winnipeg and was greeted by cheering fans and friends at the airport after her gold medal with Team Canada women’s soccer at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Winnipeg’s Scott returns home after gold-medal victory REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8099703/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8099703/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?