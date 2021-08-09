Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 9 2021 11:52pm
01:44

Family receives home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Edmonton

A family is grateful to have a new home thanks to help from Habitat for Humanity Edmonton. Ciara Yaschuk has the story.

